E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Rally warns against attempts to divide Muslims

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: A peaceful protest rally was taken out in Peshawar on Saturday to mark Yoaum-i-Inhadam Jannatul Baqi, organised by Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-i-Jafaria, Peshawar district.

The rally began from Imambargah Sardar Ali Gilwa on Church Road and concluded at Chowk Shaheedan Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where speakers addressed the participants.

The rally was led by patron-in-chief Sardar Abu Al-Hassan Qizilbash, Nazimul Umoor Agha Abbas Ali Kiani, provincial president Syed Ghazanfar Hussain and district Nazimul Umoor Syed Musa Raza Al-Hussaini. Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning the demolition of the sacred shrines in Jannatul Baqi and Jannatul Mualla.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Musa Raza said that the demolition of Jannat-ul-Baqi marked the beginning of decline and suffering in the Muslim world. He stated that the destruction included the graves of revered Islamic personalities including the daughter of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), members of the Ahl-i-Bait, Ummahatul Momineen, ancestors of the prophet (PBUH) and his companions.

Speakers at the rally expressed concern over what they described as ongoing oppression against Muslims globally, alleging that Muslim countries were facing aggression from major powers. They further claimed that efforts were being made to create divisions within the Muslim world along sectarian and geographical lines, warning that the ultimate objective was to target Islam’s holiest sites.

The participants also criticised Muslim rulers, accusing them of prioritising their own political survival over collective interests of the Muslim world. Resolutions were passed during the rally calling upon international organisations including the United Nations and Unesco, as well as Muslim countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take steps for the reconstruction of the historic graves in Jannat-ul-Baqi and Jannat-ul-Mualla.

The speakers also condemned ongoing conflicts and acts of violence in the region including cross-border militancy. Tributes were paid to those who lost their lives in incidents in Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Pakistan including recent casualties in Balochistan and along the Afghan border.

The rally participants appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability, urging continued engagement to resolve regional conflicts through dialogue.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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