E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Three injured in Bajaur firing

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BAJAUR: Three people were injured after unidentified assailants opened firing on them in Sheikh Meno area of Khar tehsil, police and Rescue 1122 officials said here on Saturday.

They said that the incident occurred on Friday night, when unidentified armed men opened firing on the victims, who were standing outside one of their homes.

A Rescue 1122 statement said that the wounded men, identified as Kashmir Khan, Wahidullah and Sajad Khan, were immediately taken to district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment after giving them first aid on the spot.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a team from Khar police station was dispatched to the area that launched a search for the people involved in the attack. He said that the ongoing investigation would also determine the motive behind the incident.

“Efforts to track down and arrest the assailants, who fled the scene, are under way, with all available resources being used for the purpose,” he said.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which triggered fear and panic among the residents of the area.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday recovered and safely defused an explosive device near Sadiqabad Bazaar.

After receiving information regarding the presence of bomb, members of bomb disposal squad were dispatched to the site, where they recovered the device and safely defused it, according to a police statement.

The statement urged people to inform police immediately if they spotted any suspected device in their areas. It lauded the personnel of bomb disposal squad for the swift action to safely defuse the explosive device.

It said that the explosive device could have led to an unpleasant incident if not handled promptly. It stated that police were taking concrete measures across the district to ensure safety and security of people amid the current security situation.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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