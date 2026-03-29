E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Islamabad authorities deny sealing Edhi’s office in Aabpara

Munawer Azeem Published
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ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Saturday denied that it had sealed Edhi’s office in Aabpara “at any point” after the rescue service said its control room had been sealed.

At the same time, in a statement, the Islamabad administration said the control room had been built on land owned by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The administration asserted that while eviction notices had been served, no action had been taken yet to enforce them.

The responses came after a statement was issued by Edhi’s Zonal office in Islamabad, which stated that its “Edhi Centre (ambulance control room) established in Aabpara for the past 40 years has been shut down by the administration”.

As a result, Edhi said it was unable to continue its emergency services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which would “remain suspended till the administration provides us with an alternative place”.

ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Saturday denied that it had sealed Edhi’s office in Aabpara “at any point” after the rescue service said its control room had been sealed.

At the same time, in a statement, the Islamabad administration said the control room had been built on land owned by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The administration asserted that while eviction notices had been served, no action had been taken yet to enforce them.

The responses came after a statement was issued by Edhi’s Zonal office in Islamabad, which stated that its “Edhi Centre (ambulance control room) established in Aabpara for the past 40 years has been shut down by the administration”.

As a result, Edhi said it was unable to continue its emergency services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which would “remain suspended till the administration provides us with an alternative place”.

A separate statement issued by the district administration on the issue pointed out that “only a control room” of the Edhi service was present at Aabpara.

“The control room had been built on land owned by the CDA. A 10-year agreement had been made with Edhi in 2000,” it stated.

The authorities asserted that the Edhi management had been served “multiple notices” for vacating the premises after the agreement expired in 2000.

According to the district administration, Edhi Centre had been offered an alternative place in H-8 by the government, and the Edhi management had sought two months’ time before Ramazan began.

“An assurance was given of shifting the control room to H-8 after Eid,” the administration spokesperson said.

“No action has been taken by the administration so far to vacate the premises,” the statement asserted, adding that it received the reports of the control room’s closure through the media.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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