Crime Control Dept arrests another suspect after ‘shootout’ in Attock

TAXILA: Another gangster allegedly involved in various crimes was arrested in an injured condition after being ‘fired by their accomplices’ during a ‘shootout’ with a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in the limits of Saddar Attock Police Station on Saturday.

The toll of suspects injured by the local CCD over the past two days has risen to four. It was also noted that one other suspect fled the scene, taking advantage of the darkness. Shortly after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the scene and collected evidence. A case was registered on behalf of the state.

The spokesman said that the CCD team, led by district officer DSP Yasir Matloob Kiyani, along with station house officer (SHO) Inspector Imran Haider, set up a checkpoint when the suspects approached on foot. The team signalled to stop, but they returned fire, which was retaliated. Once the firing ceased, a search operation was launched.

During the search, a suspect, currently residing in Hassanabdal, was apprehended in an injured condition. Police said a stolen motorcycle, linked to a theft case registered in Hassanabdal, was also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The spokesman said that the accused is reportedly involved in multiple cases of motorcycle theft and narcotics. Police added that further recoveries of stolen motorcycles are expected during the investigation.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect for allegedly assaulting a minor in Fatehjang, a town in Attock, officials said. According to police sources, the case was registered after a complaint by the victim’s uncle, stating that the 13-year-old boy was lured by a neighbour to a vacant place and subjected to sexual assault.

Following the complaint, police acted swiftly, registered a case, and arrested the accused, identified as Shujaat-ur-Rehman, a resident of the local area. Police said that the suspect is in custody and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026