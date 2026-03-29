E-Paper | July 08, 2026

ASI’s car stolen from police station’s parking

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Thieves have struck the parking area of a police station and stole a vehicle owned by an ASI.

Koral police station has registered a case under section 381-A of Pakistan Penal Code in response to a complaint lodged by the vehicle’s owner.

The police said Sultan Mehmood, a resident of Koral came over to the police station in his Mehran car. He parked his car in the parking area of the police.

He remained inside the police station for over three hours, and when he came out he found his vehicle stolen. The police said the case was referred to the Anti-Vehicle lifting Unit.

When contacted, ASI Sultan Mehmood said that he was stationed at the Kirpa police station and came over to Koral police station for some official work. However, thieves stole his vehicle.

He further said that no footage of the theft (thieves’ act of stealing the car) incident was available.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe