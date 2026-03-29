ASI’s car stolen from police station’s parking

ISLAMABAD: Thieves have struck the parking area of a police station and stole a vehicle owned by an ASI.

Koral police station has registered a case under section 381-A of Pakistan Penal Code in response to a complaint lodged by the vehicle’s owner.

The police said Sultan Mehmood, a resident of Koral came over to the police station in his Mehran car. He parked his car in the parking area of the police.

He remained inside the police station for over three hours, and when he came out he found his vehicle stolen. The police said the case was referred to the Anti-Vehicle lifting Unit.

When contacted, ASI Sultan Mehmood said that he was stationed at the Kirpa police station and came over to Koral police station for some official work. However, thieves stole his vehicle.

He further said that no footage of the theft (thieves’ act of stealing the car) incident was available.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026