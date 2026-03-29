Over 300,000 children to get anti-polio vaccines in Attock

TAXILA: Authorities in Attock have finalised arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, with more than 300,000 children under the age of five set to be vaccinated across the district.

The preparations were reviewed during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza. The session was attended by senior health officials, including Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Jawad Ellahi and District Health Officer Dr Kashif Hussain.

Officials briefed the meeting that the campaign will run from April 13 to April 16.

It was informed that comprehensive arrangements had been put in place to ensure maximum coverage. Over 90 medical officers and 233 area in-charges will supervise this campaign while over 1,602 teams have been constituted which will be present at all entry and exit points of the city, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centres.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026