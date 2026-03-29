Around 800 SZABMU graduates awarded degrees at fourth convocation

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf poses for a photograph with graduating students following the convocation in Islamabad on Saturday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: Around 800 graduates of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) were awarded degrees across various disciplines on Saturday.

The fourth convocation of SZABMU was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, where over 2,000 students, along with their families, attended the ceremony.

Approximately 800 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines, including 140 postgraduate students (PhD, MPhil, MDS, MS, MD, and Basic Medical Sciences), 400 MBBS graduates, 100 BDS graduates, and 150 graduates from DPT, Allied Health Sciences, and Nursing programmes. Medals were also conferred on high-achieving students in recognition of their academic excellence.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf attended the ceremony as the nominee of the chancellor, Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, and distributed degrees and gold medals among the distinction holders.

Addressing the graduates, Mr Ashraf said young doctors represent the future of Pakistan’s healthcare system and emphasised that research, competence and integrity are the fundamental pillars of success in medical education.

He highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern medical education and urged graduates to embrace innovation and lifelong learning.

He appreciated the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq, noting that the university was achieving significant milestones under his stewardship. “Graduates today are not merely receiving degrees; they are assuming a national responsibility,” he remarked, adding that doctors serve as ambassadors of humanity, ethics and service in society.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq said SZABMU, as a federal government medical university, has evolved into a key institution for medical education and research over the past decade. He reiterated the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation and impactful research, emphasising the need for continuous advancement in the health sector to address emerging national and global challenges.

The oath was administered to the graduating students by Dr Afsheen Masnoor, Controller of Examinations, marking their formal transition into professional life.

Those who were awarded medals and distinctions included Dr Sohail Sabir, Dr Faiza Rehman, Fatima Jaweria, Usama Khalil Qadri, Shafaq Maqsood, Fazeela Tahir, Sidra Tayyab, Rabia Shahbaz, Fatima Humayune, Rimsha Shehnaz, Ayesha Naeem, Rehana Tabassum, Dr Muhammad Shais Khan and Dr Bushra Anam Ali, among others.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026