E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Half of Pakistan’s children suffer from anaemia

Dr Shabana Raza Published
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More than half of Pakistan’s children suffer from anaemia, while vitamin A and D deficiencies are common among women and adolescent girls. These deficiencies weaken immunity, impair learning and raise health costs across communities.

Pakistan loses nearly $17 billion each year in productivity and healthcare costs linked to these preventable deficiencies, adding that mandatory food fortification can transform health and the economy.

Across the world, food fortification has emerged as one of the most effective and affordable strategies to tackle malnutrition. From Bangladesh’s fortified edible oil to Nepal’s fortified wheat flour and the Philippines’ iodised salt programmes, countries have shown how adding essential vitamins and minerals to staple foods can transform national health outcomes.

Despite being the country’s largest wheat producer and its most food-secure province, Punjab has yet to pass mandatory food fortification legislation.

Due to this policy gap, millions remain exposed to hidden hunger, deficiencies in vital micronutrients such as iron, vitamin A, vitamin D and iodine.

Fortifying widely consumed staples like wheat flour and edible oil is a proven, cost-effective way to address micronutrient deficiencies.

Alongside dietary diversity and supplementation programmes, aligning mandatory food fortification strategies with national nutrition objectives could have a transformative impact on health, economic productivity and overall well-being.

Economically, investing in fortification makes clear sense.

NI estimates show that every $1 spent generates nearly $27 in economic returns, thanks to improved productivity, reduced illness and stronger learning outcomes.

Fortifying a 20-kg bag of wheat flour costs less than Rs20, while adding vitamins to a litre of oil costs less than one rupee — a tiny expense with massive social and financial returns.

— The writer is Nutrition International Country Director

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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