E-Paper | July 08, 2026

OVERHEARD

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“This is my final warning to Yasir Nawaz to refrain from taking my name on any platform. It has been five years since I worked with him. If this continues, I will disclose the reasons why he didn’t like working with me. It will not reflect well on [his] image.”

— Alizeh Shah, actor

“I will give Alizeh Shah the heroine’s role in a project I direct. She is a good actor.”

— Yasir Nawaz,
director and actor

“Never hire a beautiful maid, you can’t change a man’s nature.”

— Nida Yasir, television host and former actor

“Sinners is the first-ever horror Hollywood film to smash box office records and grab critical acclaim, including Oscars. [It’s] time for Pakistani filmmakers to take [the] horror genre seriously.”

— Abu Aleeha,
writer and director

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 29th, 2026

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