E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Five killed, 12 injured in Arifwala road crash

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:30am
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SAHIWAL: Five passengers were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding bus collided head-on with a coach near Muhammad Nagar on Burewala Road near Arifwala, on Thursday noon.

Passengers on board the two buses were going to their hometowns to be with their families on Eid.

The coach was traveling from Arifwala to Burewala, while the bus was coming from Burewala and headed for Arifwala.

Eyewitnesses and traffic police officials confirmed that the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s reckless driving. The coach driver died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Pitras Maseeh, his daughter-in-law Aleesha Bibi, Muhammad Saeed, Zain Tanveer, and coach driver Ashiq.

Rescue 1122 sources confirmed that all bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Arifwala.

Rescue sources said eight of the injured were shifted to Arifwala THQ hospital while four were taken to private vehicles.

PERA: A clash erupted between local Pera Force and vendors on Church Road when the force tried to remove vendors’ carts on Wednesday morning on Church Road.

The vendors called their union president who resisted the move.

Para called City Police which controlled the situation, but the vendors succeeded to escaped from scene. A case was registered against them and their union leader.

BAIL: The Regional Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court rejected the bail applications of detained activists of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on Thursday morning.

Muhammad Daraz was arrested by CTD while distributing hate literature from Al-Hasan Garden, Noor Shah Raod, on March 2.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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