Woman dies, her husband hurt in van-bike collision

KASUR: A woman died while her husband suffered injuries as the bike they were riding was hit by a van on Ferozepur Road near Wadana Stop in the limits of Saddar police station on Thursday.

Reports said Nazir Ahmed (48) along with his wife Sonia Bibi was on his way to Kasur from Lahore after Eid shopping. When reached near Wadana Stop, a speeding van hit the bike from the rear side.

As a result, Sonia Bibi died on the spot while Ahmed suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to DHQ Hospital. The driver of the van, however, managed his escape.

Police are looking into the matter.

In another incident, a woman was run over and killed while crossing the railway track as the fast moving train hit her on Thursday at Chungi no. 6 area of Kot Radha Kishan police limits.

The victim seems to be in her 30s, is yet to be identified. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

LIQUOR RECOVERED: Saddar police claimed to have recovered 100 bottles of liquor and arrested a suspect on Thursday.

Police claimed that the suspect was to supply the liquor for Eid celebrations.

Police in a press release also mentioned its manufacturer and a picture of the bottles and the suspect with a mask.

Interestingly, the liquor recovered by police as case property is manufactured in Punjab with the permission of the provincial government.

Police said suspect identified as Yaqoob alias Sunny was arrested from Peerowala road following a tip-off.

Police have lodged a case and are investigating the matter.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026