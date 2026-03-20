Cop among six held for torturing rickshaw driver

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran Saddar police arrested six people, including a constable and three women, on charges of torturing and looting a rickshaw driver.

According to police sources, Rimsha, Kausar Bibi and Iqra hired a rickshaw for transportation of their luggage on March 14. On reaching Jiwanwala Chowk, the women and their accomplices constable Qamar Hussain, Sajjad and Shahzeb started torturing rickshaw driver Hamid, a resident of Fazilwala, and deprived him of Rs28,000.

The suspects posing themselves as police officials demanded Rs500,000 from him and recorded his video along with the women to blackmail him.

The victim called his cousin who paid them Rs70,000 after which he managed his freedom from the suspects.

On driver’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested them.

BLACKBUCK DIES AT ZOO: An aged female blackbuck died in Vehari zoo on Wednesday night.

The public circles alleged that the mystery shrouded the blackbuck’s death as she was also pregnant.

However, a wildlife official said neither the female blackbuck died due to any negligence nor she was pregnant.

Talking to Dawn by phone on Thursday, Vehari Wildlife Assistant Chief Kalim Sarfraz said the blackbuck was aged and died of natural death. He said she was about 20 years old and had also lost her vision. He said to ascertain the cause of her death, veterinary doctors also carried out her postmortem examination the report of which was awaited.

The wildlife assistant also shared a report by zoo veterinary officer Dr Wasif Manzoor who confirmed that the blackbuck was in her advanced age and was also visually impaired.

ARRESTED: Garha Mor police in Vehari district claimed on Thursday to have arrested a history-sheeter in injured condition after an encounter at a canal pul in Zahweerabad area.

According to Mailsi police sources, a patrolling team spotted four suspects on two motorcycles and signalled them to stop but they opened fire. This led to an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects.

When the firing stopped, the police found one of the suspects in injured condition and arrested him. The injured suspect, identified as Nadir Hussain, a resident of Chak 122/WB, was shifted to a hospital.

Police claimed that he was injured in firing by his accomplices who managed to escape from the scene.

The police claimed that Nadir was involved in as many as 26 cases. A stolen motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026