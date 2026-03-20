E-Paper | March 20, 2026

England cricket chiefs to front up to media over Ashes flop

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:29am
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LONDON: English cricket chiefs Rob Key and Richard Gould will speak to the media at Lord’s on Monday regarding a post-Ashes review into the team’s series loss in Australia.

Key, the managing director of men’s cricket, will appear alongside England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Gould to discuss events on and off the field during a woeful 4-1 reverse over five Tests ‘Down Under’ in 2025/26.

In addition to their poor on-field performance, concerns about the culture of an England squad led by Ben Stokes and coached by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum emerged during a break in Noosa, an Australian resort, where there were reports of excessive drinking by players.

This was followed by revelations that vice-captain Harry Brook had had an altercation with a nightclub bouncer on the pre-Ashes visit to New Zealand.

The ECB briefly attempted to block England contracted players from fielding questions about the tour at pre-season county media days, in the hope this would first allow team management to discusss the circumstances of a deeply disappointing trip.

But following a public outcry, the ECB quickly reversed its position with the England trio of Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson all taking part in Surrey’s event at the Oval earlier this week.

While no formal review is expected to be published, Key and Gould are set to offer major conclusions ahead of a home season which could lead to a reset for the under-fire coaching regime.

The position of McCullum, who reiterated his post Ashes desire to continue as England coach following the white ball team’s semi-final exit at the recent T20 World Cup, remains a major talking point.

McCullum has been angered by suggestions he runs a “casual operation” with the England hierarchy also facing widespread criticisms regarding the team’s warm-up schedule, preparation and overall selection policy.

There has also been mounting frustration within English county cricket concerning the seeming disregard the England management have for the first-class game.

Pope, however, insisted winning back the hearts and minds of fans was important to the England side.

“The misconception might be that we weren’t as fussed as it came across,” he said. “Of course we want to be a well-liked team, on and off the pitch, and unfortunately our performance didn’t allow that to happen in Australia.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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