Senegal to appeal CAF Africa Cup of Nations decision

THE president of the Senegalese Football Federation Abdoulaye Fall smiles during a press conference on Thursday.—AFP

DAKAR: The Senegalese Football Federation announced on Thursday it has instructed its lawyers to lodge an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the national team were stripped of its Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) reversed Senegal’s win on Tuesday, awarding the title to Morocco two months after the final.

“Senegal will remain standing and will legitimately defend this victory on the field which we acquired on the field with the talent of our players”, the federation’s president Abdoulaye Fall told a press conference.

“We have given our lawyers a mandate to pursue this procedure at the level of the Court of Arbitration for Sport”, he added.

The contintent’s showpiece football final, in Rabat on Jan 18, descended into chaos when several Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest after the hosts were awarded a penalty late in second-half stoppage time.

Senegal’s players were coaxed back onto the pitch by captain Sadio Mane, but Morocco missed the penalty. Pape Gueye went on to score the goal in extra time that gave Senegal a 1-0 victory.

CAF said that having studied an appeal by Morocco, “the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the match” and the result was “officially recorded as 3-0” in favour of Morocco.

Asked what would happen to the trophy in the meantime, Fall told reporters the team would “comply with the statutory and regulatory provisions of CAF”.

The revocation of the win elicited a strong response from fans in Senegal, where authorities called for an “independent international investigation” into corruption.

In a resolution issued by the federation’s executive committee and read at the press conference, the federation said it would “use all possible legal, institutional and jurisdictional means to assert its rights and restore sporting fairness”.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye appeared in his office in front of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in a social media post Wednesday, expressing his “outrage” at CAF’s decision.

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), meanwhile has said the decision “upholds the rules and ensures the stability necessary for the smooth running of international competitions.”

‘WELL DESERVED’

Meanwhile on Thursday, Morocco’s new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi congratulated his country on CAF’s “well-deserved” decision to strip Senegal of the title in favour of his new side.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate all Moroccans, the staff, the players and the federation on the good news we got two days ago, which is well-deserved,” said Ouahbi during the presentation of his first squad list for Morocco’s next two friendly matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

This decision “pleases everyone”, added the 49-year-old who replaced Walid Regragui earlier this month, partly because of the former manager’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

“But it’s important to focus on the present and the future. My goal is to make the team competitive for the World Cup.”

Morocco, under Regragui, reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and will line up in Group ‘C’ at this year’s edition alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026