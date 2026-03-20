E-Paper | March 20, 2026

North Korea, Philippines qualify for 2027 Women’s World Cup

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:29am
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GOLD COAST: North Korea reached their first Women’s World Cup since 2011 on Thursday with the Philippines also securing a spot at the global showpiece in Brazil next year.

The Koreans thumped Taiwan 4-0 on Australia’s Gold Coast in an Asian Cup playoff which pitted the losing quarter-finalists.

Midfielder Hong Song-Ok bagged a hat-trick with Kim Kyong-Yong adding the fourth to seal a clinical win.

The Philippines beat Uzbekistan 2-0 with Angela Beard volleying home in the 47th minute and Jaclyn Sawicki adding another five minutes later to secure their passage for only the second time.

Australia, China, Japan and South Korea have also qualified for Brazil, courtesy of making the Asian Cup semi-finals.

The 10th-ranked North Korea — the current U-17 and U-20 World Cup holders — will be at their fifth senior World Cup, but first for 16 years.

After appearing at four consecutive editions from 1999 they were banned from the 2015 tournament over a doping scandal, then failed to qualify four years later.

They withdrew from the last World Cup due to a voluntary Covid lockdown, not playing any games from 2019 to 2023 because of the pandemic.

Ranked 40 in the world, the Philippines have been on the rise in recent times under Australian coach Mark Torcaso, winning gold at the Southeast Asian Games last year.

They played at a World Cup for the first time in 2023 when co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Then led by another Australian in Alen Stajcic, they won one and lost two to finish bottom of their group.

Uzbekistan have never been to a World Cup and Taiwan just once, back in 1991.

They still have one last opportunity to qualify via the inter-confederation playoffs, which will offer an additional two tickets.

Australia and Japan meet in the Asian Cup final on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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