E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Pakistan junior girls make top eight at BJK Cup qualifier

APP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:29am
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior girls team has advanced to the top eight of the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Qualifying event, currently underway in Colombo.

Placed in Group ‘A’ alongside Singapore and Macau, the Sara Mansoor-led Pakistan lost their opening tie against Singapore but made a strong comeback by defeating Macau 2-1 to secure qualification for the quarter-final stage.

In the first singles, Pakistan’s Hajra Sohail lost to Emma Ieong 0-6, 3-6 but Hajra’s compatriot Zunaisha Noor beat Hong Tai Woo 6-0, 6-4 in the second singles.

In a nail-biting doubles match, Pakistan were down 4-5 in the first set but came back to win the match, as Zunaisha and Hajra beat the Emma-Hong Tai duo 7-6(2), 6-3.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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