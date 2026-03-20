Islamabad to host national junior hockey

ISLAMABAD: The 38th National Junior Hockey Championship will be held in April at Islamabad’s Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Thursday.

A PHF spokesperson said the event, which will be staged in the second week of April, would serve not merely as a tournament but also as a vital platform for identifying emerging players at national level.

The federation has formally invited all affiliated units, including provincial associations, departmental teams and other related institutions, to participate in the championship. Interested teams have been directed to confirm their participation in writing by April 3.

PHF officials said that the schedule and other arrangements for the championship would be finalised once confirmations from participating teams were received.

The event is expected to foster a competitive environment at the junior level and help develop a strong nursery of players who could form the backbone of future national squads.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026