E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Islamabad joins Saudi-led initiative for de-escalation

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:04am
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is welcomed by Saudi and Pakistani officials upon his arrival in Riyadh.—X/ForeignOfficePk
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is welcomed by Saudi and Pakistani officials upon his arrival in Riyadh.—X/ForeignOfficePk
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• Riyadh huddle aims to enhance coordination on ways to support regional security, stability
• Ishaq Dar to highlight Islamabad’s diplomatic outreach and readiness to mediate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday joined foreign ministers from Muslim countries for a meeting that is expected to call for an immediate end to attacks by Iran against the neighbouring Arab countries and call for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host a consultative ministerial meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh this evening, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The meeting aims to enhance consultation and coordination on ways to support regional security and stability,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement issued from Riyadh.

The session, convened amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran and resulting Middle East crisis, brings together representatives from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Syria, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates. Preparatory contacts suggest Algeria, Iraq and Bosnia may also coordinate through the consultative framework.

The agenda of the meeting focuses on Iran’s continuing attacks on Gulf states, regional escalation following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and strategies for containment, self-defence coordination, and diplomatic resolution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday evening. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Mr Dar will express Pakistan’s complete support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of all regional countries, seek an end to attacks on their territory and reiterate Islamabad’s call for a swift return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Mr Dar will also highlight Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and readiness to play a constructive role in resolving the security crisis.

Pakistan has pursued active neutrality during the crisis, condemning the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran as violations of international law while also denouncing Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf states hosting US military infrastructure as breaches of sovereignty.

Backed by its 2025 defence pact with Riyadh and longstanding ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Islamabad has maintained high-level contacts with Tehran to urge restraint. Pakistan offered to host talks, conducted shuttle diplomacy and voted in the United Nations Security Council to condemn aggression from both sides.

The Saudi initiative reflects a broader effort to unify Arab-Islamic positions and coordinate responses to the crisis. Previous emergency sessions included GCC foreign ministers’ virtual meetings on March 1 and Arab League emergency sessions. The Riyadh consultative meeting is expected to produce a joint statement expressing solidarity, condemnation of attacks on Gulf states, affirmation of the right to self-defence and calls for immediate de-escalation and return to diplomacy. No binding resolutions or military commitments are anticipated, a diplomatic source said.

Observers view the Riyadh gathering as a limited step towards regional consensus, with the Saudi-led framework seeking to contain further escalation while providing space for mediation and dialogue. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to emphasise negotiated settlement and peaceful resolution to prevent long-term damage to regional relations.

Separately, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif spoke with Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Min­ister, to convey Eid greetings and express Pakistan’s solidarity amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

During the calls, the leaders discussed the regional situation arising from the crisis and underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and collective efforts to maintain peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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Baqir Sajjad Syed is the Foreign Affairs and National Security Correspondent for Dawn. His career of over 25 years spans print and broadcast journalism. He is a former UN Reham al-Farah Fellow and held a Pakistan Fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington, DC. He tweets @baqirsajjad

Baqir Sajjad Syed

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