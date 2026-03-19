ADB unveils $10bn five-year financing plan

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expected to extend about $10 billion in financing to Pakistan over the next five years under its Country Partnership Strategy 2026-30 (CPS 2026-30), launched on Wednesday.

The CPS sets out “a roadmap to support the country’s transition to sustainable and inclusive growth through private sector-led development,” the Manila-based lending agency said.

“The five-year strategy will focus on three pathways: enabl­ing private sector development, advancing inclusion and empowerment, and enhancing resilience and sustainability,” it said. These priorities will be reinforced by cross-cutting themes of good governance and instituti­onal strengthening, gender equ­ality and social inclusion, digital transformation, and regional cooperation and integration.

“The new CPS is tailored to address Pakistan’s structural challenges and promote robust and lasting growth that benefits the whole country, especially the poor and vulnerable,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “It promotes strategic investments and reforms across key sectors to stimulate economic growth and create jobs. ADB looks forward to supporting Pakistan’s public and private sectors in delivering on this ambitious agenda,” she added.

The CPS noted that Pakistan has stabilised its macroeconomic conditions following a series of external shocks and has initiated important structural reforms. “The CPS responds to this evolving country context by emphasising export- and investment-led growth, supported by improved public financial management, an enabling business environment, and investments in high-impact sectors.”

Private sector development is central to the strategy. Under the CPS, the ADB will support reforms and investments to reduce regulatory and compliance burdens, improve infrastructure, expand access to finance, promote public-private partnerships, and boost private sector operations. The strategy also identifies opportunities in critical minerals, railways and multimodal connectivity, energy security and clean energy, agricultural productivity and value chains, integrated water resource management, and skills development and employment.

The ADB, one of the top multilateral lending agencies to Pakistan, said it would increasingly deploy integrated solutions by combining policy reforms, sovereign and non-sovereign financing, technical assistance, and knowledge support to address emerging challenges.

To advance inclusion and empowerment, the ADB will prioritise investments and reforms to strengthen human capital, expand access to quality social services, and promote women’s economic participation.

Given Pakistan’s high vulnerability to extreme weather events and disasters, resilience and sustainability form a core pillar of the strategy. The ADB will support initiatives in disaster risk management, climate change adaptation and mitigation, integrated flood and water resource management, agriculture value chains and food security, and air quality improvement.

The ADB noted that Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country with an estimated population of 240.5 million in 2025 and about 66 per cent under the age of 30, has significant growth potential. Its young workforce, natural resource endowments including critical minerals, expanding digital ecosystem, and strategic location present strong opportunities for economic development. A shift towards private sector-led growth could unlock this potential and support sustained export- and investment-led expansion.

However, the report stressed that Pakistan must address key structural constraints to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. These include a narrow production and export base, a burdensome business environment, and imbalanced public financial management.

“Infrastructure gaps are characterised by an inefficient energy sector, insufficient investment in rail, and deficiencies in urban services. Limited provision of social services and governance weaknesses have weighed on human capital development.

Poverty levels remain high,” the ADB said, adding that the country is “highly vulnerable to climate change and natural hazards”.

About 47pc of Pakistan’s land is arable, compared to 10.7pc globally and 12.7pc in Asia. The country is also rich in critical minerals. Information technology is already the fastest-growing export sector, and digital transformation can further boost productivity, innovation, and business opportunities.

Pakistan’s strategic location also offers potential gains through improved infrastructure and regional connectivity.

To fully realise these advantages and convert them into long-term development gains, the country must pursue sustained reforms alongside sound investment.

Highlighting improving economic performance, the ADB said Pakistan’s economy has stabilised and returned to growth after repeated boom-and-bust cycles. GDP expanded by 3.1pc in FY25, up from a 0.2pc contraction in FY23.

Average inflation declined sharply to 4.5pc in FY25 from 23.4pc in FY24, falling below the State Bank of Pakistan’s target range of 5-7pc. The current account balance also improved, shifting from a deficit of 4.7pc of GDP in FY22 to a surplus of 0.5pc in FY25 — the first since FY11.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026