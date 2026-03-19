E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Mounted police to bolster security in Attock

Our Correspondent Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 06:55am
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TAXILA: In a significant step to enhance law enforcement and public safety, the Mounted Police Unit (MPU) was launched in Attock, aimed at improving patrolling and crime prevention, particularly in the difficult and sensitive terrains of the district.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Sardar Moahran Khan, formally opened a newly established horse stable at Police Lines Attock on Wednesday, marking the operational launch of the mounted force.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen the law and order situation and provide effective security to citizens. The mounted police personnel patrol various congested or terrain areas, especially those where vehicular access is limited, to deter crime and ensure a visible policing presence.

During the inauguration, the DPO conducted a detailed inspection of the facility and reviewed arrangements related to the horses’ care, cleanliness, feeding, and overall management. He directed staff to ensure proper health, training, and upkeep of the horses so they can be effectively deployed during patrol duties, security operations, and public gatherings.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO emphasised that the mounted police would play a vital role in improving surveillance and rapid response in congested, narrow or hilly areas, thereby strengthening the district’s policing system. He said that a well-equipped riverine police system working in the district where riverine police posts are established on the river Indus, especially in Hazro and Jand, is working promptly to keep an eye on the outlaws.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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