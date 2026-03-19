SCCI seeks ‘energy emergency’ in wake of Mideast crisis

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to impose an “energy emergency” in view of the escalating Middle East crisis, warning that continued conflict could severely undermine Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery and disrupt the export-oriented industrial base of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, SCCI president Junaid Altaf, senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem, vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash and members of the executive committee said that the situation poses an existential threat to the country’s economy, particularly as industries grapple with rising costs and energy insecurity.

They noted that the combined burden of uncompetitive petroleum prices and a tight monetary policy were pushing the cost of doing business to unsustainable levels. The chamber’s representatives highlighted a growing disparity between Pakistan and its regional competitors, pointing out that while neighbouring countries maintain accommodative, single-digit interest rates, while Pakistani industries continue to struggle in face of high policy rate of 10.5 per cent.

Mr Altaf said that the high cost of borrowing along with the recent increase of Rs55 per litre in petroleum prices had effectively stalled capital investment and industrial modernisation across the province. He added that repeated hike in petroleum levy had significantly increased the cost of captive power generation, further eroding exporters’ margins in an increasingly competitive global market.

Expressing concern over vulnerabilities in the national energy supply chain, the SCCI leadership pointed to Pakistan’s heavy reliance on energy imports from Gulf countries, particularly crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Mr Altaf warned that any disruption to maritime routes could trigger a severe cost-of-living crisis and compromise energy security for the manufacturing sector. He also noted that freight costs had surged by up to 300 per cent due to war-risk insurance premiums, while the rerouting of shipments had added up to 20 days to delivery times for exports to the markets in the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States.

The chamber further observed that the dependence of Port Qasim and Karachi Port on Gulf shipping routes had left Pakistan’s supply chains highly vulnerable to regional instability.

To address these risks, the SCCI called for the development of a comprehensive framework to expand the country’s strategic petroleum reserves. It argued that the current reserves of around 28 days were insufficient in the event of a prolonged conflict and recommended enhancing the period between 60 to 90 days.

Mr Altaf stressed that safeguarding export competitiveness had become a matter of national economic security. He called for coordinated efforts between the State Bank of Pakistan, federal regulators and the business community to introduce targeted policy measures and exchange-rate protections to mitigate the impact of rising imported input costs.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026