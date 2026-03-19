Two killed as rivals trade fire in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Two people were killed and as many were injured in an exchange of gunfire between armed members of rival groups in Bajaur on Wednesday.

Police and witnesses said that the incident occurred on the Khar-Sadiqabad Road near the Faja area, about one kilometre from Khar town, when armed members of rival groups led by Gul Zada Gugar and Amanullah Gugar opened fire on each other.

Two people from both sides were killed, and two others — including a passerby — were critically wounded in the exchange of fire, which lasted for a while before a team of police rushed to the scene,” said Mansoor Khan, a police official.

He told Dawn that Shahabuddin, 40, a resident of Lower Dir, and Fawad Khan, 25, died in the incident. The official added that the wounded, identified as Iqbal Khan and Sartaj Mohammad, were taken to the Khar Hospital for treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the ancient.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026