Medics’ appointment to Kalash BHUs demanded

CHITRAL: Member of the Lower Chitral tehsil council from Kalash minority Unnat Baig has urged the provincial government to immediately appoint doctors to the basic health units in the Kalash valleys.

“Appointment of doctors will ensure that both local population and tourists have access to timely medical facilities,” Mr Baig said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the Kalash valleys were among Pakistan’s most beautiful and significant tourist destinations, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists every year but BHUs had no doctors to the misery of both residents and visitors.

The council member said that the Kalash valleys were located at a considerable distance from Chitral city, while there were also transportation challenges due to poor road conditions.

He added that it had become extremely difficult to shift patients to Chitral for timely treatment in case of emergency.

“We demand that the provincial government appoint doctors to BHUs in Kalash valleys on priority to ensure the provision of timely and quality medical services to the local community and tourists,” he said.

KILLED: A man was killed died and two critically injured as two motorcycles collided head-on in the Kessu village of Lower Chitral near Drosh on Tuesday night.

A Rescue 1122 team from Lower Chitral immediately reached the area, provided medical aid to

the injured and shifted them to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Drosh area.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026