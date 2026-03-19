Attack on checkpost leaves two cops injured

PESHAWAR: Two constables were injured when unidentified terrorists hurled a hand grenade at a police checkpost in Badhbher area here in the small hours of Wednesday.

Police said that terrorists managed to escape after targeting Zangli checkpost with a hand grenade. The injured constables were identified as Shafiullah and Haibat.

Police officials said that the injured constables were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where they were receiving medical treatment. Following the attack, police personnel retaliated with full force; however, the attackers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Meanwhile, SSP Farhan Khan visited the hospital and enquired after the injured constables. He directed hospital authorities to ensure provision of the best possible medical care to them.

He said that security across the district was placed on high alert. He added checking was tightened at all entry and exit points to prevent any untoward incident.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026