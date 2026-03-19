Missing boy found dead in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a seven-year-old boy, who had gone missing on Sunday, was recovered from agricultural fields in the Kirri Shamozai area, the police said here on Wednesday.

The child, identified as Fawad Khan, had been missing since Sunday from the Mangal locality within the jurisdiction of Khoi Bahara police station.

The boy’s father, Dar Shah Ustrana, had approached the police, stating that his son had left home on March 15 but did not return. Family members carried out a search on their own but failed to trace him.

Police said the child’s body was found on Tuesday in farmland near Kirri Shamozai. After being informed, police reached the site, took the body into custody and initiated further investigation.

EMPLOYEES PROTEST: Over 300 newly-recruited employees of hospitals operating under the Medical Teaching Institution, Dera Ismail Khan, have received only 40 to 50 per cent of their salaries for the past three months, instead of full payments, sources said.

The employees include Class-IV staff, ward orderlies, stretcher bearers, helpers, watchmen and security guards working at Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Dera, the Women’s Hospital and Gomal Medical College.

According to sources, several irregularities have also surfaced in the salary payment process. These include payments to employees with similar names being made through a single bank account; higher payments allegedly made to certain favoured individuals, and reduced salaries given to other workers.

It was also alleged that employees who joined duty on Dec 16, 2025 and had been marking regular attendance, had their attendance counted only from Dec 25, resulting in a further reduction in their salaries.

The affected employees urged the government to take notice of the alleged irregularities and ensure the immediate payment of their full salaries so that they could meet their expenses amid rising inflation.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026