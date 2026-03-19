Farmers expect better wheat yield after rain

SWABI: Farmers and their leaders said here on Wednesday in a gathering that recent rainfall across the district would have a very positive impact on wheat yield and other crops including vegetables.

Kisan Board, a wing of farmers of Jamaat-i-Islami, organised the meeting in which all stakeholders from different regions and farmers participated and discussed problems confronted by them and their possible solution.

Khalid Khan, district president of KB remarked that they were eagerly waiting for rain because they were in hot water as in addition to wheat tobacco sowing had also been started, while it is critical time for growing various kinds of vegetables, all needed water, therefore, this rainfall and forecast of more rain would have a positive impact on the crops.

Asfandyar Khan, general secretary of tobacco growers’ association said that the wheat crop was cultivated widely in both irrigating and arid land required water for a better yield.

“The areas where the wheat crop gets irrigated through canal system, the irrigation department has not yet released water despite that fact they had demanded early release of water,” he said.

Hanif Khan, a leading farmer of Maneri Bala region said that the Rahat system was no longer operative because it had become outdated, but those who irrigate wheat through water pumps had started irrigating their crops before the rainfall because the wheat crop was in dire need of water.

When contacted, an official of the irrigation department told Dawn that they would release water into the canals very soon because they also realised that wheat and other crops badly need water at this stage.

Meanwhile, traders and people of Parmuli union council, Razar tehsil, Swabi, staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday against what they described as an unjust tax imposed by the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMA) Razar and vowed not ready to pay it at any cost.

The protesters chanted slogans against TMA and blocked the Shewa-Parmuli Road for all kinds of traffic, disrupting vehicular movement and creating problems for commuters.

President of Islahai Jirga Parmoli, Malik Jahan Akbar said that imposing such a tax on poor residents and small traders was highly unjust and condemnable. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the tax. He further said that no such tax had been implemented in any other tehsil or TMA in Swabi district.

The protesters said that the agitation would continue until their demands were accepted and the tax was withdrawn. Later they called off the protest due to Ramazan.

TIKTOKER ARRESTED: The police arrested another TikToker here on Wednesday for displaying Kalashnikov on social media.

When contacted district police spokesperson Liaqat Ali told Dawn that the crackdown on display of weapons on social media was continuing unabated, as such content had a far-reaching impact on youngsters, often encouraging them to adopt a weapon culture. He added that the district police were striving to eradicate this trend.

He said that Pramuli police station took immediate action on the identification of the social media monitoring cell and arrested the accused, Mudassir, a resident of Pramuli, while the Kalashnikov he had displayed was also recovered from his possession.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026