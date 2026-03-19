E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Women teachers threaten protest over non-payment of salaries

A Correspondent Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 06:55am
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LOWER DIR: A number of women teachers, who previously worked in schools run by the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, have warned of staging a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after Eidul Fitr if their long-pending salaries are not released immediately.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, some of the affected teachers said they had been performing their duties on comparatively low salaries for years. However, they said they were compelled to resign after their salaries were stopped in 2022.

The teachers claimed they were still awaiting payment of 42 months of outstanding salaries.

Most of the affected teachers, they said, belonged to poor families and relied on the salaries to meet household expenses.

They urged the provincial government and relevant authorities to ensure payment of their dues.

The foundation operates a network of community and partner schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under a public-private partnership model aimed at improving access to education in remote and underserved areas. Under this arrangement, the foundation provides financial support and teachers’ stipends while local partners manage the schools.

When contacted, the foundation’s district officer said his office had been regularly corresponding with provincial authorities regarding the matter. He said some of the teachers, who had resigned, had been paid partial amounts in instalments, but most of the dues were still outstanding.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR MATRIC EXAM: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand Chakdara, has finalised arrangements for the annual matriculation examinations starting from March 31, including deployment of both government schoolteachers and fresh graduates as examination staff.

Controller of examinations Dr Ayaz Ahmad told reporters here on Wednesday that in line with approvals from the provincial authorities, 50 per cent of the exam staff would comprise fresh private graduates, while the remaining 50 per cent would be drawn from government schools, including primary and other teaching cadres.

He said special teams had been constituted to ensure the transparent conduct of examinations, while an online attendance system for candidates had also been introduced to curb cheating.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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