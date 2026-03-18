E-Paper | March 18, 2026

PM Shehbaz emphasises peace, constructive dialogue in phone call with Oman’s sultan

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 04:44pm
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a call with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability and constructive dialogue, the PM Office said.

According to a statement by the PMO, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation while conveying Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Oman over the loss of precious lives and injuries during the attacks in various parts of the country.

“During the warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, conveying their best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the peoples of both countries and the Muslim Ummah,” the statement said.

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