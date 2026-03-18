E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Fuel supply in Pakistan stable despite ongoing volatility in global oil markets, finance ministry says

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 04:37pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

According to the Ministry of Finance, fuel supply across Pakistan remains stable despite ongoing volatility in global oil markets. In a post on X, the ministry said that the committee to monitor petrol prices, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed the latest stock position and supply outlook in its daily meeting.

“Diesel stocks currently provide around 24 days of cover, while petrol availability remains comfortable, supported by steady imports and refinery operations. Incoming crude shipments and additional cargoes in transit are expected to further strengthen national reserves,” it said.

“The committee noted continued tightness in international petroleum markets, with rising premiums and price pressures. To ensure uninterrupted imports, coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan and financial institutions is being enhanced to address higher financing requirements,” it said.

“Monitoring across the supply chain has been intensified to discourage hoarding and ensure smooth nationwide distribution, particularly ahead of Eid and the harvesting season. Authorities have confirmed that depots will remain operational and no disruption in fuel availability is anticipated,” the ministry said.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe