Fuel supply in Pakistan stable despite ongoing volatility in global oil markets, finance ministry says

According to the Ministry of Finance, fuel supply across Pakistan remains stable despite ongoing volatility in global oil markets. In a post on X, the ministry said that the committee to monitor petrol prices, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed the latest stock position and supply outlook in its daily meeting.

“Diesel stocks currently provide around 24 days of cover, while petrol availability remains comfortable, supported by steady imports and refinery operations. Incoming crude shipments and additional cargoes in transit are expected to further strengthen national reserves,” it said.

“The committee noted continued tightness in international petroleum markets, with rising premiums and price pressures. To ensure uninterrupted imports, coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan and financial institutions is being enhanced to address higher financing requirements,” it said.

“Monitoring across the supply chain has been intensified to discourage hoarding and ensure smooth nationwide distribution, particularly ahead of Eid and the harvesting season. Authorities have confirmed that depots will remain operational and no disruption in fuel availability is anticipated,” the ministry said.