PM Shehbaz in call with Kuwait crown prince stresses need to resolve differences through dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a call with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah stressed the need for all regional countries to work together to maintain peace, stability, and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister Office, the prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on Kuwait and expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, conveying their best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the people of Pakistan, Kuwait, as well as the entire Muslim Ummah, the statement said.