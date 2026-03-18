Iran war increases threat to Sweden, security service says

Sweden’s Security Service (Sapo) has warned of increased threats to the Nordic nation from the war in Iran, including risks to Jewish targets, as it released its annual national security assessment, Reuters reports.

“History has shown that a desperate and pressured regime can be a dangerous regime,” SAPO operative chief Fredrik Hallstrom told a press conference, referring to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“The US-Israeli military operation against Iran, and the countermeasures carried out by Iran, have increased the threat against American, Israeli and Jewish targets in Sweden,” Security Service Chief Charlotte von Essen said in the report.

“Overall we expect that the threat levels against Sweden will continue to deteriorate in the coming years,” von Essen said, adding that Russia was regarded as a primary driver.