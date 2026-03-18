Talks possible but ‘all parties must want it’, says French envoy for Lebanon

France has historical ties with Lebanon and, with the United States, has sought to mediate in the conflict, Reuters notes.

“There is a process of negotiation and discussion that is possible, but all the parties must want it,” France’s special envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.

France last week presented counter-proposals to US ideas to bring an end to the conflict, two diplomats said.

Three diplomats said the US had been lukewarm to the proposals, but discussions with Washington were continuing. Israel has rejected the proposals, they said.