E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Iran arrests more than 100 alleged ‘monarchist cells’, suspected spies

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 03:24pm
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Iranian authorities have said they had arrested more than 100 alleged “monarchist cells” plotting against the country, along with suspected spies and individuals accused of cooperating with an outlawed television channel, AFP reports.

Forces from the Intelligence Ministry “have identified and arrested 111 monarchist cells across 26 provinces before they could take action on the last Wednesday of the year”, the ministry said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

It was not immediately clear how many individuals were involved in the alleged cells.

The ministry said four suspected spies linked to the United States were arrested in Hamedan city and West Azerbaijan province, both in the country’s west.

Iranian protesters gather during a demonstration organized by diaspora groups calling for political change in Iran and responding to appeals by opposition figures, outside the Iranian Interests Section in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2026. — AFP
Iranian protesters gather during a demonstration organized by diaspora groups calling for political change in Iran and responding to appeals by opposition figures, outside the Iranian Interests Section in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2026. — AFP
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