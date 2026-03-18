E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Dar to depart on Riyadh visit to attend regional foreign ministers’ meeting on ongoing war

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 02:10pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to undertake a visit to Riyadh today and tomorrow to attend a meeting of regional countries’ foreign ministers.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar will be making the trip on the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister.

“During the meeting, [Dar] will express complete support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of all brotherly countries in the region, and call for an end to all attacks on their territory,” the FO statement said.

It added that the deputy premier will “reiterate Pakistan’s call for a swift end to the ongoing conflict and urge the need for return to dialogue and diplomacy”.

“He will also highlight Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach efforts as well its desire to continue playing a pivotal role towards resolving the prevailing grave security crisis being faced by the region.”

Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe