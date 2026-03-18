Dar to depart on Riyadh visit to attend regional foreign ministers’ meeting on ongoing war

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to undertake a visit to Riyadh today and tomorrow to attend a meeting of regional countries’ foreign ministers.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar will be making the trip on the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister.

“During the meeting, [Dar] will express complete support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of all brotherly countries in the region, and call for an end to all attacks on their territory,” the FO statement said.

It added that the deputy premier will “reiterate Pakistan’s call for a swift end to the ongoing conflict and urge the need for return to dialogue and diplomacy”.

“He will also highlight Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach efforts as well its desire to continue playing a pivotal role towards resolving the prevailing grave security crisis being faced by the region.”