E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Iran says stance against developing nuclear weapons unlikely to change, Hormuz Strait needs new protocol

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 01:34pm
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Iran’s stance against the development of nuclear weapons will not significantly change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told Al Jazeera, cautioning that the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is yet to publicly express his view on the matter, according to Reuters.

Araghchi said fatwas depend on the jurist issuing them and added he was not yet in a position to judge the jurisprudential or political views of Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran’s foreign minister said he believed that after the war comes to an end, countries that border the Gulf should draft a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz, to ensure that safe passage through the narrow waterway is carried out under certain conditions aligned with Iranian and regional interests.

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