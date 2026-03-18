Dar, Turkish FM stress ‘urgent’ need for de-escalation amid Middle East tensions

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, has called for the “urgent” need for de-escalation, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

FO, in a statement on X, said that the two leaders “discussed the evolving regional situation and expressed serious concern over the rising tensions”.

“DPM/FM underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and emphasised that constructive dialogue and diplomacy remain the only effective means to resolve issues and promote peace and stability in the region,” it added.