SEE: Iranian leaders assassinated in US-Israeli attacks

On Tuesday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on television to announce the assassination of Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a close confidant of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s Fars news agency and Larijani’s own X account also confirmed the development in the early hours of Wednesday. The assassination of the commander of Iran’s internal Basij militia, Gholamreza Soleimani was also confirmed by Iran’s state media, the same day. Here is a look at the top Iranian leaders who have been killed in US-Israeli strikes.