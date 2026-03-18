US Embassy in Riyadh says government ready to assist with departure information

The US Embassy in Riyadh says it is monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and to allow citizens to “make decisions about (their) safety”.

“If you want to leave the Middle East, the US government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure options available,” the embassy said in a post on X.

It added that “President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens”.

It also encouraged US citizens to depart Saudi Arabia via commercial flights “if you can do so safely”.