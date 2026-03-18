E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Larijani’s killing will not affect Iran’s ‘strong political structure’: FM Araghchi

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 11:23am
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Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi has said Israel’s killing of Ali Larijani will not deal a fatal blow to Iran’s leadership.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said the US and Israel had yet to realise that Iran’s government does not rely on a single individual.

“I do not know why the Americans and the Israelis still have not understood this point: The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic and social institutions,” Araghchi said.

“The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure,” he asserted.

“Of course, individuals are influential, and each person plays their role – some better, some worse, some less – but what matters is that the political system in Iran is a very solid structure.”

@dawn.today

Iranian FM, Abbas Araghchi, commented on veteran politician Ali Larijani's killing on Tuesday in an interview with Al Jazeera. Talking about how US and Israeli forces have still not been able to understand that Iran has a strong political institution with established political, economic and social institutions, Araghchi stated: "The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure." Video via Al Jazeera English DawnToday

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