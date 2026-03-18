Larijani’s killing will not affect Iran’s ‘strong political structure’: FM Araghchi

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi has said Israel’s killing of Ali Larijani will not deal a fatal blow to Iran’s leadership.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said the US and Israel had yet to realise that Iran’s government does not rely on a single individual.

“I do not know why the Americans and the Israelis still have not understood this point: The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic and social institutions,” Araghchi said.

“The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure,” he asserted.

“Of course, individuals are influential, and each person plays their role – some better, some worse, some less – but what matters is that the political system in Iran is a very solid structure.”