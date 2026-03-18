UN maritime body holds emergency talks on Mideast shipping

The International Maritime Organization will begin an “extraordinary session” to discuss shipping amid the Middle East war, as fears grow over the fate of thousands of stranded ships and seafarers.

The London-based UN agency — responsible for regulating international shipping safety — is set to consider adopting possible resolutions during the two-day gathering at its London headquarters.

The IMO’s 40-member council could vote Thursday on several proposed resolutions, including one to “establish a safe maritime corridor to allow the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships stranded in the Persian Gulf”.

However, if passed, resolutions remain non-binding.

The meeting — open to all 176 member states as well as dozens of NGOs and maritime industry bodies — comes as Iran’s retaliation to Israeli-US strikes cripples commercial shipping in or near the Strait of Hormuz.