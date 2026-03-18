Blast heard in Beirut after Israeli warning: AFP journalists

A blast was heard in central Beirut early Wednesday, AFP correspondents said, as state media reported an Israeli strike following an evacuation warning.

“The enemy targeted the threatened building in Bashoura”, a central Beirut neighbourhood, the official National News Agency reported, while AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing from the area.

Israel’s military earlier issued a warning to residents of Bashoura, calling on them to stay away from a building it said it would strike, targeting Hezbollah.