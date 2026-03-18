E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Undue demand

From the Newspaper Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:46am
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THE members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs recently repeated their demand for an official visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah at government expense. The chairperson of the committee belongs to a party that remains in the government while claiming that it is not part of the government.

It is unfortunate that despite clarification and denial of any such facility from the office of National Assembly speaker, the members of the committee remained adamant on the matter, insisting they have the right to undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia with due protocol as state guests with all privileges and VVIP treatment during their stay and movement.

Although the members of the committee were informed by the minister concerned that the Ministry of Religious Affairs was ready to facilitate the visit of parlia-mentarians, but there was no such scheme for a free visit, the members of the committee rephrased their desire, now insisting that they wanted to perform Umrah on ‘behalf of the people of Pakistan’.

It is incomprehensible why at all any Pakistani would ask the committee members to undertake pilgrimage on their behalf. As a matter of fact, not only Umrah, but also free Hajj facility at state expense should not be allowed.

Furthermore, the practice of sending government employees on free pilgrimage should be dispensed with immediately.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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