E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Eid and transport

From the Newspaper Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:46am
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SINCE the America-Israel war against Iran, the surge in fuel prices in the global market has raised concerns in Pakistan. The actuve transport mafia has seized this opportunity to squeeze the common man in the country, especially with Eid holidays approaching. The transport mafia had already started charging illegal fares, particularly on the route from Karachi to Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot, even before the recent increase in oil prices. A single coach ticket on the said route was available for nothing less than Rs1,500. Today, one has to dish out up to Rs3,000.

The provincial government should take strict action against such opportunistic transport mafia and ensure that ticket prices are brought back to their valid rates. Unfair practices targeting particular routes are adding to the woes of the people who are already reeling under severe economic pressures. There are many who might actually miss out on the opportunity to be among their near and dear ones this Eid. The government should do everything to minimise such a tragedy.

Aamir Ali Chandio
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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