Global terrorism

THE guilty plea entered in a United States federal court by Nikhil Gupta should be read not as a routine development, but as a grave international alarm. When a murder-for-hire plot is suddenly exposed on American soil, aimed at silencing political speech through violence, the matter transcends individual culpability, and strikes at the heart of international law, sovereignty and civil liberty.

What actually makes this case particu- larly disturbing is that it was not presented in court as an impulsive or private crime. US prosecutors laid out evidence of a coordinated conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Canadian and US citizen and a vocal advocate linked to Sikhs for Justice.

Whatever one’s view of his politics, in democratic societies, dissent is addressed through debate and law, not contracts on life. Attempting to eliminate a political critic abroad is an assault not only on an individual, but on the constitutional order of the host state. The case assumes far greater legal and diplomatic weight because US prosecutors pointed to the involvement of an Indian government official in directing or facilitating the plot.

This moves the issue decisively from criminality into the domain of trans-national repression. The US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) treated the matter as a serious national security breach, under-scoring that foreign states, regardless of strategic partnerships, have no licence to conduct covert violence on American soil.

Placed alongside unresolved allegations surrounding the killing of Sikh figures in Canada, this case feeds a troubling pattern: the export of coercion to intimidate diaspora communities. Such practices, if left un-challenged, corrode international norms and spread fear far beyond borders. They fit uncomfortably well within accepted definitions of terrorism, politically motivated violence designed to silence and intimidate.

India’s continued insistence that such acts contradict official policy now faces an unavoidable credibility test. International law does not permit states to evade res-ponsibility by invoking rogue actors. A nation aspiring to global leadership cannot afford even the perception that assassi-nation plots are tolerated as tools of policy.

Majid Burfat

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026