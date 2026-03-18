E-Paper | March 18, 2026

People’s governor

From the Newspaper Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:44am
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THIS is with reference to the report ‘Tessori sacked as PML-N stalwart Nehal Hashmi made Sindh governor’ (March 13), which came as a surprise to me as I found both the act and the manner in which the governor was dispensed with shocking. Perhaps, the notion in the West about ‘Friday the 13th’ being ominous is not an entirely baseless phenomenon, after all.

After suffering for several decades under mediocre provincial and federal govern-ments, we were lucky to have Kamran Tessori as the provincial governor, who through his devotion, sincerity and cap-ability, worked wonders, and his initiatives won the hearts and minds of the people of Karachi, ranging from young students to senior citizens for whom the Governor House doors were always open, and who were always welcome without protocol.

Besides, for the various educational and other welfare projects that he had started, he did not solicit funds from the government, and, instead, raised these through his friends and associates in the business community. People were lucky to have such a decent specimen in office.

S.R.H. Hashmi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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