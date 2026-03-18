E-Paper | March 18, 2026

PEDESTRIAN TROUBLE

From the Newspaper Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:44am
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PEDESTRIAN TROUBLE: Despite clearly marked crosswalks, motorists, especially motorcyclists and car drivers, ignore the pedestrians’ right of way. Cars hardly stop at three of Karachi’s busiest intersections: Teen Talwar, Bilawal Chowrangi and Boat Basin. Pedestrians are forced to run, weave dangerously across moving vehicles, or wait endlessly for a safe break. This is more than just an inconvenience. It is a constant threat to public safety. Karachi cannot be called a modern metropolis unless pedestrians are protected at major intersections.

The Sindh government should immediately install pedestrian (push-button) traffic lights at these three intersections.

Prof Jamshed Adil Halepota
Karachi

IRRESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOUR: During my daily commute to Islamabad, I am disheartened by the lack of basic civic sense on our roads. From littering and blatant disregard for traffic rules to unnecessary honking and disruptive behaviour in public spaces, there is a visible decay in our practice of social etiquette. What has disturbed me is the rising trend of spray painting and vandalising sign-boards in the capital city. This mindless destruction of public property sabotages the infrastructure meant to assist the public. As citizens, we are the custodians of our public spaces. It is our duty to adhere to social rules and discourage others from damaging what belongs to us all.

Saira Atique
Wah Cantt

LOSING ANCIENT TREES: The eco-system of Wahi Pandhi is being destroyed because people are cutting down ancient trees. Every day, large trucks are seen carrying away wood from the area. These are ancient trees which take over 150 years to become fully mature. The result is dangerous heat. Decades ago, this area was known as the coolest place in Sindh, with temperature ranging between 30°C and 38°C. Today, the temperature rises up to 50-55°C. The shade is gone, the cool air is gone, and the ground is difficult to walk on. If this continues, the historic city of Wahi Pandhi will become a desert, too.

Muhammad Awais Rustamani
Wahi Pandhi

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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