E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Gavaskar criticises Indian-owned Hundred team for signing Abrar

Agencies Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:05am
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KARACHI: It seems that the unpleasant facets of the ongoing Pakistan-India cricket rivalry are now permeating into franchise-based competitions outside South Asia giving an indirect, though individual, message that sports and politics somehow need to be kept together.

And if that notion comes from a reputed, experienced and matured sportsperson of international level, it adds to one’s surprise.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian batting maestro, in a jingoistic outburst has alleged that the signing of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by an Indian-owned Hun­dred franchise in England “indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians”.

Cricketers from Paki­stan have not featured in the Indian Premier Lea­gue (IPL) since 2009 because of deep-seated diplomatic tensions betw­een the two neighbouring nuclear-armed nations.

There was speculation that Pakistan players involved at the inaugural Hundred auction in London would be subject to a “shadow ban”, with IPL-affiliated teams refusing to bid for them.

That did not come to pass, but Sunrisers Leeds -- from the same group that controls IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad -- faced a fierce social media backlash after last week clinching a deal for Abrar, paying $252,000 for his services.

Addressing the subject minutely yet in partisan tone, Gavaskar in a column for the Indian newspaper Mid-Day wrote: “The fees that they [Sunrisers Leeds] pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians.

“Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties,” the 76-year-old added.

Three other Hundred franchises -- MI London, Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave -- are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

Usman Tariq, the only other Pakistani player bought in auction, was picked up by American-backed Birmingham Phoenix.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month issued a statement saying all eight franchises in the 100-ball-a-side competition were committed to selection based solely on performances.

India and Pakistan, who were engaged in a deadly conflict in May last year, have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade and meet only in global or regional tournaments.

“There’s still time to undo the wrong and hopefully wiser counsels will prevail,” reckoned Gava­skar, the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

EX-CAPTAIN’S COMMENTS TERMED ‘RIDICULOUS’

Azeem Rafiq, a Pakistan-born cricketer, termed Gavaskar’s comments regarding the signing of Abrar by Sunrisers Leeds “ridiculous” while questioning the stance of the Indian great in other contexts.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and should be condemned. How are these comments acceptable? I don’t care how many runs you have scored. Has Gavaskar boycotted commentating [alongside former Pakis­tan greats] in any of the [international] fixtures? Guess not,” Rafiq said.

Rafiq was born in Pakistan but he shifted to England and represented the Three Lions in the Under-19 cricket. He led Yorkshire in 2012. Rafiq also exposed racism at Yorkshire, revealing that he was abused because of his Pakistani heritage.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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