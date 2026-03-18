Tudor says Spurs’ task against Atletico ‘difficult but not impossible’

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals appear bleak after a 5-2 thrashing in their last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, but manager Igor Tudor believes his struggling side still have a chance of winning the tie.

Atletico have lost 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona in recent weeks and Spurs will also have taken heart from their 1-1 draw at Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, which ended a five-match losing streak in the league.

Asked whether Tottenham truly believed they could still progress or if they were just hoping to restore their dented confidence with a win, Tudor told reporters: “Both things, it is a game which we should play to pass (progress to next round).

“Our first thing is to stay in the league, but tomorrow is a big challenge to show we can do good things, that they are not better than us.

“It is difficult but not impossible. We need to stay in the game, focus on our strengths. Everything is still to play for, believing we can do it is the important thing from the start.”

The Croatian manager said Tottenham would make a late call on midfielder Conor Gallagher, and that defender Cristian Romero, who suffered a clash of heads with team-mate Joao Palhinha in the first leg, was fit again.

“We see today what we can do (about Gallagher). He has asthma problems, maybe some virus, it is not a nice thing. We will see tomorrow if he is fit for the bench,” Tudor said.

“Joao is a no, Destiny (Udogie) and Lucas (Bergvall) will be on the bench, but not part of the game too much as they have just come back to us. Cristian Romero is there, he can play.”

Spurs defender Micky van de Ven hit back at speculation over the commitment of the players and dismissed reports of dressing room apathy.

“The other day when we read that one guy had told the rest of the team that he doesn’t care because he’s leaving anyway. How does this come out? It’s just made up,” the Dutch international added.

“And the fans will believe it. It’s just frustrating for us guys. It brings so much more trouble as well, because fans are starting to believe this.

“But trust me, all the people involved on the pitch, the staff, the players, everyone, they care so much about the situation we’re in right now, and we just want to turn things around.”

INJURY-HIT BAYERN HOST ATALANTA

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said his “biggest role” was preventing complacency as his undermanned side host Atalanta on Wednesday sitting on a 6-1 first-leg lead.

Despite being without striker Harry Kane, the Bundesliga leaders thumped Atalanta in Bergamo last Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 opener, racking up three goals in each half.

No team in European Cup history has ever overturned a five-goal deficit in a second leg but Kompany took the responsibility of ensuring his injury-hit side know the job is not yet done.

“That’s precisely my biggest role in a situation like this,” Kompany told reporters. “The crucial foundation from which we have to work is a willingness to work, a willingness to run, and the joy of playing football, which we will also show.”

Bayern were reduced to nine men but dug deep to draw 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and Kompany said the result would spur his men.

“The result against Leverkusen was actually positive. It showed what kind of story our season could be. We don’t have much room. I don’t want to go into these games too laid back. But my greatest confidence is in this team.”

The six-time Champions League winners are odds-on to cruise into the quarter-finals but have been hard hit by injuries, particularly in goal.

Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito are all injured, while Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise are suspended.

In goal, Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich are injured, while back-up Jonas Urbig is facing a race against time to return from a concussion sustained in Bergamo.

If Urbig does not return, Kompany confirmed teenage debutant Leonard Prescott would be between the sticks.

At 16 years and 191 days, Prescott would become the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history, beating the current record set by Maarten Vandevoordt by more than a year.

But Kompany said the 2009-born ‘keeper was not showing any traces of nerves.

“He’s very calm,” Kompany said, adding “if he plays tomorrow, he’ll get our full backing, our full support.”

Kane returned off the bench against Leverkusen after missing two games and is in line to start on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026