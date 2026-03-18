Israel’s military warns of imminent strike in central Beirut area

The Israeli military has called on residents of a central Beirut neighbourhood to evacuate, warning of an imminent attack on the Lebanese capital targeting Hezbollah, AFP reports.

In a statement on social media, the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee issued “an urgent warning to residents of … Bashoura neighbourhood”, saying Israeli forces would operate against a Hezbollah facility there.

A map posted alongside the statement showed a building in Bashoura, telling residents to stay at least 300 metres from it “for your safety”.