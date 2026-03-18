UN watchdog says projectile struck Iran nuclear power plant

The UN nuclear watchdog says that Iranian authorities have reported projectile impact at the country’s only operational nuclear power plant that caused no damage, according to AFP.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening”, the Vienna-based agency posted on social media. “No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported.”

Agency head Rafael Grossi “reiterates his call for maximum restraint during the conflict to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident”, the statement said.